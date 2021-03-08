Major Lazer Hits the Race Track in New Video for “Diplomàtico”

Home News Danielle Joyner March 8th, 2021 - 6:04 PM

Major Lazer on Day 2 of HARD Summer Music Festival 2016

Musical trio Major Lazer have released their video for their new track, “Diplomático” featuring Puerto Rican artist Guaynaa today. The group is a dance trio made up of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. Their ultimate mission as a group is to “free the universe with music” according to a recent press release.

The new track will be featured on the group’s latest album titled Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) that will also consist of four brand new songs from the group.

Music Is The Weapon was first released back in October, coming in five years later after their album Peace Is The Mission.

The video is “a comedic and cinematic masterpiece that will have fans laughing from beginning to end, the video truly captures the fun-loving personalities of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums and of course, Guaynaa in this hilarious story line,” according to the press release.

The video takes place at a race track in Gulfstream Park. The video tells the story of a horse owner, played by Walshy Fire, who has lost his jockey, played by Diplo and is forced to use his stable boy, portrayed by Guaynaa as the replacement jockey.

Check out the video below.

The song alone is an upbeat, fun track and the video adds just an extra amount of personality and joy to the song. Like most of Major Lazer’s tracks, the song brings electronic dance music and combines it with the likes of Latin music. In this song, the lyrics recited by Guaynaa are all in Spanish.

While working on their deluxe edition album, Major Lazer was also featured in the Abracadabra live stream festival , a benefit concert for the #SaveOurStages initiative. The initiative helps support independent venues during the pandemic.

Single Artwork for “Diplomático”

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado