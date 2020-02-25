Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Announces 2020 10 Year Anniversary Lineup Featuring Sofi Tukker, Major Lazer and NGHTMRE

Home News Drew Feinerman February 25th, 2020 - 4:32 PM

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) has announced its 2020 ten year anniversary lineup, featuring Sofi Tukker, Major Lazer, NGHTMRE, as well as others. The festival will take place on May 15th, 16th, and 17th at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Sofi Tukker, the German-American house duo consisting of Sophie Hawley-Weld (German) and Tucker Halpern (American), is quickly ascending through the EDM ranks. The duo’s most recent EP, DANCING ON THE PEOPLE, was widely received among both fans and critics. The duo recently performed at the 4xFAR Festival in Coachella, California.

Jamaican-American dance trio Major Lazer has been driven by its leader, Diplo, into dance music glory. The trio announced their newest album, Lazerism, set to come later this year, though no official release date has been announced. In addition to EDC, Major Lazer is set to perform at Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, as well as the inaugural Virgin Fest in Los Angeles, California.

American DJ Tyler Marenyi, better known as NGHTMRE, is relatively new to the EDM scene, but has made a huge name for himself through his catchy remixes. Like Major Lazer, NGHTMRE will be appearing at Sziget as well as Virgin Fest; NGHTMRE will also be playing at Ultra in Miami, Florida this year.

Other notable acts that will perform at EDC include Boys Noize, Zedd, Zeds Dead, Tiesto, Snakehips, Richie Hawtin, Rezz, Louis the Child, Gryffin, Diplo, Galantis, DJ Snake, and The Chainsmokers. Check out the festival flyer below:

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister