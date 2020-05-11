Electric Daisy Carnival Announces Virtual Rave-A-Thon Featuring Flosstradamus, Kaskade, TOKiMONSTA and More

Home News Aaron Grech May 11th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Ravers will not be able to meet under the electric sky in Las Vegas this year, after the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) cancelled the event due to COVID-19 concerns, however the event is not giving up on bringing an experience to their many fans. EDC Las Vegas will be hosting a virtual Rave-A-Thon from May 15th to 17th, featuring many of the same faces who were scheduled to perform at this year’s event including Floostradamus, Kaskade and TOKiMONSTA.

This event will host multiple stages broadcasting across two unique channels, hosting many of the DJs anticipated for this years music festival. This year’s event was originally supposed to be a special 10th anniversary celebration, in honor of the festival’s move from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Headliners, your lineup is here! Come together Under the Virtual Sky for our BIGGEST #VirtualRaveAThon yet! We’re raving for 3 nights feat. multiple stages, artist interviews & more May 15, 16, & 17 from 5PM-2AM PT hosted by @PasqualeRotella 🌈⚡️

Tune in→ https://t.co/TYLQSv3iVk pic.twitter.com/ye6cglyuCB — EDC Las Vegas (@EDC_LasVegas) May 11, 2020

“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” says Insomniac Founder Pasquale Rotella. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”

The event will be held on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels. Some of the proceeds from the event will go to support the In Place of War’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, supporting vulnerable communities.

Kaskade teamed up with Gorgon City last year for “Go Slow” featuring vocalist ROMÉO. Last December saw the release of TOKiMONSTA’s animated music video “Love That Never.”

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin