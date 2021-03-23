deadmau5 Announces Halloween Weekend 2021 day of the deadmau5 Event

Home News Ariel King March 23rd, 2021 - 5:10 PM

deadmau5 has announced plans to have his annual Halloween show in-person for 2021. The event, which will take place in Miami from October 28 to 31, with RSVPs available through Pollen beginning on March 20.

The Halloween show will be stacked events throughout the weekend, beginning with the “Are You Not Afraid?” welcome party and a headlining set from TESTPILOT. deadmau5 will perform an unplugged set the next day, with the final day hosting a pool party and a “ghosts ‘n stuff” headlining show filled with special guests.

Other inclusions for the event are “There Might Be Coffee” brunch events with sets by mau5trap artists, and a few things that have yet to be announced. Miami residents will be able to purchase three-day passes without the hotel accommodations included.

Last year, deadmau5’s annual event took place in Atlanta, GA and Bridgeview, IL as a drive-in concert. For New Year’s, the prolific DJ and music producer played at Insomniac’s Park ‘N Rave New Year’s event.

With his label mau5trap, deadmau5 shared an 18-track compilation that first began back in 2012 and featured numerous label contributors. Along with the compilation, deadmau5 shared a reworking of his song “Arguru 2k19.” He also shared a recent collaboration with Wolfgang Gartner, “Channel 43,” which served as the follow-up to their release “Channel 42.” Last May, the artist teamed up with The Neptunes for the single “Pomegranate.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi