Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas Forced to Postpone to October 2021 Due to County Vaccine Ordinance

Although the event handlers at Insomniac Events had been “working around the clock” to make sure that the Electric Daisy Festival occurred May 2021, the festival has been postponed due to the effects of a new ordinance for Clark County, in which Las Vegas is located where the event is to occur.

Insomniac Events founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella somberly captioned the announcement of the postponement vis Instagram, saying, “We currently have over 40 trucks en route to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway from all over the country. The lineup is fully booked and was going to be announced tomorrow at 12pm PT. The team and I are heartbroken, as I know many of you are as well. For those who have stayed with us on this journey, I thank you. Your trust & loyalty is what gives us strength to keep moving forward.”

Clark County announced that large scale events will only be opened once 60 percent of the residents of the area have been vaccinated, and since the EDF staff cannot control the population of the county, the decision was made for postponement to this October. Those with tickets to the original event will receive tickets to the postponement, with the option for a refund.

The festival was postponed from May 2020 to May 2021 originally, with a lineup including Floostradamus, Kaskade and TOKiMONSTA. The 2020 event was supposed to honor the 10th anniversary of its transition from Las Angeles to Las Vegas.

Photo credit: Pamela Lin