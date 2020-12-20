Diplo Releases Two New Country Singles, “Horizon” Featuring Leon Bridges And “Bottle’s Bout Dead” Featuring Ernest

American DJ Thomas Wesley Wentz known professionally as Diplo released two dance songs with a country influence one called “Horizon” with Leon Bridges and the other is called “Bottles Bout Dead” with Ernest. Both songs came from his album entitled Diplo Presents: Thomas Wesley Chapter One: Snake Oil.



“Horizon” opens with an acoustic guitar riff and vocals. For the rest of the song a hip hop drum beat, synthesizers and bass accompany the acoustic guitar. The lyrics describe how in San Antone a man falls in love with a woman whom he had no intentions of falling in love with and that if she ever remembers him that he is “just over the horizon.”

“Bottle’s Bout Dead” opens up with a synthesized guitar riff with a cutoff filter changing the gain on the guitar getting louder and louder. A synth pad enters the song along with a piano and bass and finally a standard rap/hip hop beat. The song is about a lovelorn man who just lost his woman and is drowning his sorrows in alcohol. This is made clear in the first five lines which say “one last shot / one last sip / like it or not loves on the rocks / like the smile on her lips / it was good while it lasted.”

One of Diplo’s side projects LSD released a new song entitled “No New Friends” in 2019. Diplo also announced that another of his side projects Major Lazer would perform at the 2019 Super Mega Ultra Giant Mad Decent Block Party Festival.

