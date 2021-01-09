deadmau5 And Wolfgang Gartner Team up For Bouncing New Single “Channel 43”

Home News Kyle Cravens January 9th, 2021 - 9:30 PM

Deadmau5

“Channel 43” is the newest collaborative offering from deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner. The duo looks to kick off the new year with this disco-infused, funkified trip that just dropped on January 8.

The seminal song can be enjoyed in two formats. The primary version being an unabashed eight-minute moonlit romp. With its lush synthesizer layers and glamorous dance hall progression, the infectious energy of the track heralds even the unyielding club goers to find their footing on the dance floor. There is also the condensed radio edit of the song, another way to enjoy this disco-infused, funkified trip.

This is not the first release deadmau5 and Wolfgang Gartner have put out jointly. There was “Animal Rights” from 2010’s 4×4=12 and “Channel 42” from 2012’s >album title goes here<. “Channel 43” seemingly a memetic follow-up of sorts to the latter track mentioned.

Wolfgang Gartner, the most commercially relevant alias for Joey Youngman, established a name for himself in the late 1990’s as a deep house DJ. Youngman didn’t reveal that he was behind Wolfgang Gartner until 2008, once the alias gathered steam in clubs around the world. From 2007 through 2011, there were nearly a dozen Gartner single releases, along with remixes of tracks by Tiësto, MSTRKFRT and Britney Spears.

Meanwhile, deadmau5, aka Joel Zimmerman, is one of the world’s most respected electronic music producers of modern times. Enjoying international chart success with his platinum-certified single “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff,” as well as “Professional Griefers,” “Sofi Needs A Ladder” and “I Remember,” he has also released seven critically acclaimed albums. Check out one of his recent releases, “Fall”, or his New Year performances at the NOS Events Center in which he was actually supported by Wolfgang Gartner among others.

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi