Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste Win Best Original Score Oscar for Soul Soundtrack

Krista Marple April 25th, 2021 - 8:53 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

A few months back, it was announced that Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste were all nominated for Best Original Score for their contribution to the Soul soundtrack. Tonight, the three artists officially took home the prize for the award, which made this the first Oscar win for Reznor and Ross.

While Reznor, Ross and Batiste all stood up to accept the award, Batiste was the only one to actually give an acceptance speech. However, Reznor and Ross did take a moment at the end of Batiste’s speech to thank their families and the Academy.

The Academy at one point almost did not consider the Soul soundtrack as a qualified contestant for the Best Original Score category. The soundtrack was nearly left out of the running because that specific category technically requires that at least 60% of the music on the album is originally written for the movie. However, the Academy decided to make an exception for the Soul soundtrack.

The official soundtrack for the film was released in February. Shortly after the release, Reznor, Ross had received their second Golden Globe for their involvement with the album. Their first Golden Globe was awarded to them for their contribution to The Social Network soundtrack.

Reznor and Ross, who are both members of Nine Inch Nails, are well-known for contributing to scores. In fact, the Soul soundtrack was up against News of the World, Tenet, Mank and The Midnight Sky for the award, which all featured work from Reznor and Ross as well.

