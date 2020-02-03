James Hetfield Makes First Public Appearance and Interview Since Entering Rehab, Isn’t Sure What the Future Holds for Metallica

Home News Drew Feinerman February 3rd, 2020 - 1:35 PM

James Hetfield

The public eye has once again landed on Metallica frontman/legend James Hetfield; in his first public appearance since entering rehab, Hetfield admitted that he is unsure what the future holds for Metallica, according to Consequence of Sound. Hetfield entered rehab in September of 2019 in order to once again receive treatment for addiction.

Hetfield was approached by the media this past Thursday, January 30th, at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A. during the unveiling of his “Reclaimed Rust: The Hetfield Collection” exhibit, featuring 10 of his custom vintage cars. When asked about any upcoming new Metallica album, Hetfield gave no clear answer: “That’s a great question. We don’t know . . . That’s the beauty of this. We’ll sit down and figure out what works best for us. Whatever is coming up, we don’t know. And we kind of thrive off of the fear of the unknown — a bit — and being scared just enough to feel alive.”

Although Metallica had to postpone tours in Australia and New Zealand as well as hold off on releasing any new music, Metallica still had a stellar 2019, reaching 1 billion Spotify streams. The band also graciously donated $750,000 to relief efforts for the Australia wildfires.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado