Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Pick Up Second Golden Globe with 2021 Best Original Score Win for Soul Soundtrack 

Krista Marple February 28th, 2021 - 8:46 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nine Inch Nail’s Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have won their second Golden Globe Award after tonight’s ceremony. The award received by the duo is credited from their involvement in the score for Disney Pixar’s animated film Soul, which was co-composed by Jon Batiste. Their first Golden Globe Award was received from their work on the 2010 film The Social Network.

While Reznor is widely known for contributing his talents to multiple films over the years, he was ecstatic to share that his work with Soul was “the first piece of art I’ve ever made in my life that I can show to my kids.” Soul’s score was up against News of the World, The Midnight Sky, Tenet and Mank, which Reznor and Ross also contributed to.

Reznor and Ross first announced their contributions to the Soul soundtrack back in December of last year. The movie itself was released on December 25, just a week after the soundtrack had come out.

Aside from creating scores for films, the members of Nine Inch Nails recently covered David Bowie’s hits “Fashion” and “Fantastic Voyage” during a live stream tribute for the iconic artist. The event was held on January 6, which would have been Bowie’s 74th birthday. Just a few days later, January 10, marked the fifth anniversary of his death.

In other news, Reznor’s name was recently mentioned amid the drama surrounding the Marilyn Manson allegations. His involvement comes from a passage from Manson’s autobiography The Long Hard Road Out of Hell that had stated that Reznor had allegedly physically and sexually assaulted two women alongside Manson. Reznor called Manson out by stating that the entire passage was “complete fabrication” considering he had cut ties with Manson 25 years ago.

