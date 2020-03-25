Danny Wimmer Presents Offers 2020 Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple Pass Holders Three Refund or Exchange Options

Home News Aaron Grech March 25th, 2020 - 10:10 PM

Three of the six Danny Wimmer Presents music festivals, Epicenter, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temples have been cancelled due to the coronavirus, however ticket holders for any of these events will qualify for either a full refund, enrollment in next year’s festival or entry into one of the latter festivals in the year: Louder Than Life, Bourbon and Beyond and Aftershock.

Any of the pass holders to the cancelled festivals will be able to attend the newly added fourth day of the Louder Than Life festival for free. This fourth day will feature a headlining appearance from Metallica, who was originally scheduled to have two headlining sets for each of the cancelled festivals, due to prior scheduling conflicts, regarding James Hetfield’s recent rehabilitation and recovery.

“Yes, Metallica is back!” a statement from Danny Wimmer Presents reads. “We simply couldn’t accept that after all we’ve gone through together this year that there would be no Metallica performance East of the Mississippi. And Metallica agrees!”

The event also stated that it will release the lineups for Louder Than Life, Bourbon and Beyond and Aftershock as soon as it is advisable to do so. “While we don’t know if this pandemic will end in time for Hometown Rising, Louder Than Life, Bourbon & Beyond or Aftershock, rest assured that all passes will be refunded in the unfortunate event that any of these festivals are prevented from happening because of COVID-19,” Danny Wimmer Present’s statement reads.

