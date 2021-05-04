Megadeth and Lamb of God Announces Summer 2021 Co-Headlining Tour Dates

Home News Tristan Kinnett May 4th, 2021 - 11:09 AM

Megadeth at Ozzfest

Megadeth and Lamb of God announced a co-headlining tour for August-October 2021 across the US and Canada. Two other popular metal bands, Trivium and In Flames, will be joining them as the opening acts. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m. in each local time zone through Live Nation.

The four bands have rescheduled the tour several times since it was initially planned to be a summer 2020 tour. Most recently, they were set for July-September this year, but the planners have decided to nudge the events so the first one doesn’t start until August 20 in Austin, TX.

Some of the concert dates have been able to remain the same as that last schedule thanks to the overlap, including their Southern California date at the FivePoint Amphitheatre in Irvine on September 1. For the locations that could no longer be accommodated into the new schedule, refunds will be available at point of purchase.

This will be Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine’s first tour since he announced he had officially recovered from throat cancer in February 2020. However it’s not their first show since the diagnosis, since they were able to play a concert at the start of last year. Megadeth also announced that they’ve been working on a new album with the name The Sick, The Dying and The Dead.

Mustaine announced the new tour schedule with the words, “Can you hear that sound of armies on the march – of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Randy Blythe of Lamb of God added, “It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing — by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors – the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together — I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE…”

Lamb of God had just released the deluxe version of their 2020 self-titled album and shared some new songs, including “Ghost Shaped People,” “Hyperthermic/Accelerate” and a cover of Bad Brains’ “I Against I” with Fever 333.

The opening acts got their own statements in as well. Trivium’s Matthew Kiichi Heafy said, “The Metal Tour of the year couldn’t be stopped by anything. It is still happening, and we can’t wait to bring back shows with this monumental tour. We’re ready. Are you?” Heafy recently reimagined some songs off Trivium’s popular album Ascendancy as an acoustic EP.

Anders Fridén of In Flames closed out the comments, “I can’t really describe how good it feels to be really talking about going on tour, let alone The Metal Tour of the Year. This setup is long overdue and we can’t wait to finally make it happen.” In Flames’ last album was I, The Mask in 2019. They also reissued their 2000 album Clayman last year.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2021 North American Tour Dates:

8/20 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

8/21 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

8/22 – Woodlands, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

8/24 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

8/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

8/27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

8/29 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre

8/31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

9/1 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

9/2 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

9/4 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

9/5 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/9 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

9/11 – Danville, VA – Blue Ridge Festival*

9/12 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

9/13 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion

9/15 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

9/16 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

9/18 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

9/19 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/20 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion

9/22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

9/24 – Mount Pleasant, MI – Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

9/26 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

9/28 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

9/30 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

10/1 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

10/2 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

* Festival date in which all four bands are featured

Photo credit: Marv Watson