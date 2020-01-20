Megadeth Play First Show Since Dave Mustaine’s Cancer Diagnosis

Home News Ashwin Chary January 20th, 2020 - 6:27 PM

Known for their inspirational music and insane riffs, American heavy metal band, Megadeth, has returned to the stage to play their first show since the cancer diagnosis of Dave Mustaine, co-founder, lead vocalist and guitarist of the band. The concert took place in Helsinki, Finland, on Jan. 20, making it the band’s first performance since Oct. 2018.

Throughout the end of 2019, Megadeth has stayed positive about Mustaine’s battle with throat cancer. Mustaine announced in Sept. 2019 he was finishing his final round of treatment.

“I wanted to take a moment to give you all an updated on the current status of my health,” Mustaine wrote in a Facebook post. “I’m almost through the last round of treatment and my doctors are feeling very positive regarding my progress.”

In Oct. 2019, David Ellefson, bassist and co-founder of the band, mentioned Mustaine has completed his throat cancer treatment, and hopes a new album will be announced soon. Ellefson further mentions how Mustaine’s battle with cancer is a reminder of how life can change in an instant, but with Dave’s recovery, he is optimistic about the future of Megadeth.

Megadeth kicked off their tour today, with their show in Finland, at the Helsinki Hartwell Arena. The band will be touring almost non-stop covering Europe, with their final date at the Budapest Sportarena, in Hungary.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado