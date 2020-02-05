Lamb of God Announces New Self-Title Album for May 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech February 5th, 2020 - 1:19 PM

The heavy metal outfit Lamb of God will be releasing a new self-titled album on May 8th via Epic Records in the U.S. and Nuclear Blast Records in Europe. This will be the band’s ninth studio album, and will be their first featuring drummer Art Cruz, who joined the band last July after replacing founding member, Chris Adler.

The first single from this upcoming project titled “Checkmate,” will debut tomorrow. This upcoming album will feature ten new tracks from the veteran heavy metal group.

Lamb of God first teased this new project at the tail-end of last year, where they debuted a new video and hinted at a 2020 release date. The project as later confirmed as finished earlier this month.

“We’ve got new music coming soon. And I really, really couldn’t be more excited about it,” the band’s guitarist Mark Morton stated in an interview with the Sirirus XM Station Trunk Nation. “There’s a whole fresh new energy in the band. It’s our first recordings with Art. Art’s been playing drums with us now for a couple of years, but these are our first songs that we’ve written and recorded with him there. And it’s just a thrill to see these things come to life.”

Morton released a solo EP last month which was titled Ether, which featured five new songs and was released via Rise! Records. This project held guest features from Lizzy Hale (Halestorm), Howard Jones (Killswitch Engage, Light the Torch), John Carbone (Moon Tooth) and Mark Morales (Sons of Texas).

Tracklist:

01. Memento Mori

02. Checkmate

03. Gears

04. Reality Bath

05. New Colossal Hate

06. Resurrection Man

07. Poison Dream

08. Routes

09. Bloodshot Eyes

10. On The Hook

Photo Credit: Owen Ela