Lamb Of God Releases Guttural New Single “Hyperthermic/Accelerate”

Caroline Fisher March 28th, 2021 - 6:19 PM

Virginia metal band Lamb of God has released a new single titled “Hyperthermic/Accelerate.” The bonus track was released with the three-disc deluxe version of their 2020 self-titled album.

The ferocious single describes “a titan rain eruption,” as “a manic spark ignites the fuel of globalized combustion.” Heavy, relentless percussion and guitars lay a perfect foundation for the brutal narrative.

Listen to “Hyperthermic/Accelerate” here:

Lead singer Randy Blythe thunderously sings lyrics like “War is dreaming of itself,” and repeats that this is “the end of everything.” War-like imagery appears in the video, backing up the dark concepts featured in the song.

The group announced rescheduled summer 2021 tour dates with the other metal bands Megadeth, In Flames and Trivium in July. The tour is set to begin in July and will be wrapping up in September. It was previously scheduled to take place in 2020 but was canceled due to COVID-19. The bands will make an appearance at the FivePoint Amphitheater on September 1, 2021.

In February, Lamb Of God released a music video for their song “Ghost Shaped People,” another bonus track from Lamb Of God (Deluxe Version). The track has spent several weeks at number one on the Metal Contraband metal radio chart.

In September of 2020, the band performed two successful livestream events where they played the entirety of their self-titled album as well as their 2004 LP, Ashes of The Wake.

In 2012, Blythe was charged with manslaughter in the Czech Republic due to the death of a stage diving fan named Daniel Nosek at their show. The artist was ultimately found to be not guilty of any wrongdoing and acquitted. In June of 2020, Blythe revealed in a Reddit AMA that he “would love to play the Czech Republic again,” despite his previous charges.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela