Lamb Of God Announce Deluxe Edition Reissue Of Their Self-Titled Debut For March 2021 Release

After receiving massive praise from metal fans and critics everywhere for their self-titled album released in June of 2020, Virginia heavy-metal band Lamb of God has announced an upcoming deluxe reissue of the album coming in 2021. Being the first new album they had released in five years, Lamb of God landed the group a spot in Consequence of Sound’s top 30 metal/ rock albums of 2020, as well as a number one spot in the overall, rock and metal charts of iTunes.

This news comes just in time for the announcement of the band’s 2021 tour dates with Megadeth and other acts, a tour that had previously been cut short in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had forced the bands to postpone multiple legs of the tour.

The three-disc deluxe edition of the album will include two bonus tracks, a live version of the full album, as well as a DVD showing live performances of the album. The release will take place via their label, Epic Records, on March 26, 2021. The DVD will include a director’s cut of performances from two of Lamb of God’s September 2020 live stream events, as well as bonus material. Live material from the reissue will include encores of some of fan favorites like “Ruin,” “Contractor” and “512,” along with their first performance of their song “The Death Of Us,” which was written and recorded in quarantine for the movie and soundtrack “Bill & Ted face The Music.”

Pre-orders of the deluxe edition of Lamb of God are available now, as well as one bonus track from the reissue, “Ghost Shaped People.”

Lamb of God guitarist Willie Adler states that the deluxe edition of the album is something that he is “incredibly proud of,” adding that throughout the production he knew that they were creating “much more than a collection of songs. Much more than a streamed performance.” He discusses how the album embodies “focused” and “tangible” energy, and goes on to describe how he feels as though art is a “human connection point,” and how now more than ever, “we need as much of that as possible!”

The Track Listing for Lamb of God Deluxe Edition is:

Disc 1

Lamb of God Original Album + 2 Bonus Tracks

Memento Mori Checkmate Gears Reality Bath New Colossal Hate Resurrection Man Poison Dream feat. Jamey Jasta Routes feat. Chuck Billy Bloodshot Eyes On The Hook Ghost Shaped People Hyperthermic/ Accelerate

Disc 2

Lamb of God – Live from Richmond, VA

Memento Mori (Live) Checkmate (Live) Gears (Live) Reality Bath (Live) New Colossal Hate (Live) Resurrection Man (Live) Poison Dream (Live) Routes (Live) Bloodshot Eyes (Live) On The Hook (Live) Contractor (Live) Ruin (Live) The Death Of Us (Live) 512 (Live)

Disc 3

Lamb of God – Live From Richmond, VA DVD