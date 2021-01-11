Dave Mustaine Plays Short Clip Of Upcoming Megadeth Album and Reveals Working Title is The Sick, The Dying and The Dead

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 6:23 PM

Dave Mustaine of Megadeth played a short clip of the band’s upcoming studio album, which currently has the working title The Sick, The Dying And The Dead. The title, along with a very brief bit of barely intelligible audio from the record was revealed during a live Q&A session. A short clip from the Q&A can be seen below.

Mustaine explained that he typically changes the song titles for his work around four our five times before settling on one. “The tentative album title we have right now is called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead,” Mustaine explained. “We may change that, because there’s some other titles, and I usually change the titles four or five times before I settle on anything.”

Megadeth’s latest studio album Dystopia came out in 2016 and was noted for a few nods to the group’s past lyrical themes and the changes in Mustaine’s voice. “It makes sense with an escalating age, but instead of the raw, more enthralling screams we’re used to hearing from him, his voice has fallen into more of a raspy growl, like a panther that’s been a chain smoker for years,” mxdwn reviewer Cervante Pope explained.

Other members of Megadeth have been keeping busy during the past year, with Dirk Verbeuren teaming up with Mitch Harris of Napalm Death as Brave the Cold, who released Scarcity in October. The band’s Dave Ellefson released covers of Queen’s “Sheer Heart Attack” and Cheap Trick’s “Auf Wiedersehen” during the last year as well.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson