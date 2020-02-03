Dave Mustaine of Megadeth Announces He’s Cancer-Free

Home News Luke Hanson February 3rd, 2020 - 10:08 PM

Thrash metal band Megadeth co-founder and frontman, guitarist Dave Mustaine, announced he’s free of the throat cancer with which he was diagnosed in June 2019. He made the announcement at the band’s January 31 concert from London’s SSE Arena.

Pitchfork reached out to a representative for Universal Music Group for comment on Mustaine’s announcement. They responded, “He is cancer-free. He is playing to sold-out crowds throughout Europe and is thrilled to be back on the road with his fans.” In his stadium announcement, Mustaine revealed his doctor told him he was free of cancer on October 16.

Mustaine was positive when he last updated fans on his health via social media in September, saying he was nearing the end of his treatment regimen, which included 51 radiation and nine chemotherapy treatments. While the band had to cancel remaining tour dates in 2019 following his diagnosis, including headlining the inaugural Megacruise event they put together, the band confirmed in January they would tour in 2020.

Mustaine co-founded the thrash metal band Megadeth in 1983 after his ouster from Metallica with bassist David Ellefson. The co-founders sat down with mxdwn in 2018 to discuss their history and essence, the reissue of their debut studio album Killing Is My Business…and Business Is Good! – The Final Kill and to hint at a massive new festival which ultimately was Megacruise.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson