Lamb of God Moves New Album to June 2020 Release Due to Coronavirus

Richmond, Virginia based metal band Lamb of God have announced that the release date of their new self-titled album has been officially postponed due to the coronavirus. The album, which was originally supposed to be released on May 8th, has been pushed back five weeks to June 19th.

The band wrote in an official statement: “Regrettably, we have to announce that the release date for our upcoming self-titled album is being moved five weeks, to June 19th. We’re in extraordinary times due to the current global reality and the delay of shipments of all-but essential goods needed in the fight against COVID-19. After talks with our labels, there is no other option than to delay the release so that fans who pre-ordered the album can receive the record they paid for.”

Lamb of God has already released three singles in anticipation of the album, including “Checkmate” in February and “Memento Mori” in March. The band had also announced plans to co-headline a summer tour with Megadeth along with Trivium and In Flames, which will most likely have to either be postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus.

Among the grim news, Lamb of God has also announced plans to release the album’s fourth single this upcoming Thursday titled “New Colossal Hate,” giving fans something to look forward to while the continue to await the arrival of the album.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela