Matt Heafy Reimagines Trivium’s Sophomore Album Ascendancy In New Acoustic EP

Ariel King February 6th, 2021 - 11:31 PM

Matt Heafy, vocalist and guitarist for Trivium, has reimagined the band’s sophomore album Ascendancy with a new acoustic EP. Heavy strips down four of the album’s tracks, including “Rain,” “Dying In Your Arms,” “Suffocating Sight” and “Departure.”

Heafy allows his voice to flow over the quick strums of the guitar, the acoustic strums matching the pace of the tracks’ originals. He takes a deep tone as he sings, lending a slightly sweet melody during some of the tracks, while also delivering guttural vocals at other moments.

He manages to recreate the quick and vibrant sounds from each track with the acoustic guitar. In “Diya,” he hums some of the riffs from the track, while in “Rain” he recreates the quick riffs with his acoustic guitar.

Trivium paid tribute to Power Trip’s late frontman, Riley Gale, during a live stream last August. The band released their most recent studio album, What The Dead Men Say, last April, which was led by the singles “Amongst The Shadows & The Stones” and “Bleed Into Me.”

Trivium was also set to tour with Megadeth, Lamb of God and In Flames last summer, however, the dates have been tentatively rescheduled for next summer. Trivium, Megadeth and Lamb of God created a live stream event filled with pre-taped concerts to coincide with the start date of their canceled tour.

