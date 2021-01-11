Lana Del Rey Debuts New Video for “Chemtrails Over the Country Club” Along with Sharing Album’s Art and Track List

Home News Aaron Grech January 11th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Lana Del Rey has released a new music video for “Chemtrails Over the Country Club,” the title-track for her upcoming studio album, out on March 19 via Interscope. The performer has also released the album’s track list and cover art, which she described in a comment under an Instagram post displaying the image.

“Chemtrails Over the Country Club” opens up with Del Rey’s signature nostalgia, as it shows the performer driving in a vintage Mercedes Benz convertible across the coast, swimming in a large pool, going to a farmer’s market and living the high life in what appears to be 1950s America. Midway through the video however, things take a turn as Del Rey and her back up dancers meet a wolf in the forest, before engaging in their most basic instincts. The women later turn into werewolves, who set fire to the car and dance around, exuding carnal desire.

The song is a light alternative pop song, led by melancholic piano keys and Del Rey’s signature voice. During the chorus the instrumental picks up a bit, with the accompaniment of lush strings.

Del Rey’s cover art show a group of women in vintage clothing seated around a table. According to the performer, these are Del Rey’s real life friends. “I also want to say that with everything going on this year! And no this was not intended-these are my best friends, since you are asking today,” the performer explained. “And damn! As it happens when it comes to my amazing friends and this cover yes there are people of color on this records picture and that’s all I’ll say about that”

Del Rey’s comments on the cover art addressed some of her past criticisms, which accused the performer of glamorizing violence and being racially insensitive. The artist explained that she has “always been extremely exclusive without even trying to” and pointed to her diverse friend group, along with her friendships and past relationships with hip hop artists as evidence.

“In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers,” Del Rey elaborated. “My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.”

This song follows the release of “Let Me Love You Like a Woman,” which will also be featured on her upcoming studio album. Del Rey shared “You’ll Never Walk Alone” last November and covered Gershwin in her music video for “Summertime,” that same month.

