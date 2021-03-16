Bonnaroo Announces Concerts On The Farm In-Person Socially Distanced Concert Series with Billy Strings, Jon Pardi and The Avett Brothers

Home News Aaron Grech March 16th, 2021 - 10:32 AM

The Bonnaroo festival has been postponed until this September, however the major music festival is preparing for a new in-person socially-distanced concert series called Concerts On The Farm. Concerts are set to begin this Mar, with An Evening with Billy Strings confirmed for May 28. Jon Pardi and special guest Jameson Rodgers will perform the following day on May 29, while The Avett Brothers will perform from July 2 to 4.

Tickets for the event will be sold by groups of four here. Each ticket will provide access to an 8’ x 8’ pod, with pods arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups. Fans are also encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for their own comfort within the pods. This event will also be following guidelines in place by the state.

“The soundtrack of America is made in Tennessee, and I can’t think of a better place to celebrate the return of live music than at the Bonnaroo Farm,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “We’re ready to see our stages and venues full again, and artists back on the road doing what they love. We know music fans are ready as well, and Concerts On The Farm’s approach to delivering live music in a responsible environment will set the bar high for future events.”

Bonnaroo held a livestreamed event last year, which featured appearances from Charli XCX, David Lynch, Laura Jane Grace and Jamila Woods. This event also streamed past archived performances from the likes of Metallica, The White Stripes, James Brown, My Morning Jacket, Alabama Shakes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and Tears for Fears.

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva