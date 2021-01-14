Foo Fighters Release Magical New Single “Waiting On A War” In Celebration Of Dave Grohl’s Birthday

Home News Roy Lott January 14th, 2021 - 4:20 PM

Foo Fighters have released their latest single “Waiting on War,” which just so happens to fall on leading man Dave Grohl’s 52nd birthday. The mid-tempo rock track is simple yet powerful, containing heavy acoustic guitar strings played under Grohl’s powerful vocals while he sings “Is there more to this than? Just waiting on a war?” Check it out below.

The song is also a part of their highly anticipated new album Medicine At Midnight, set to be released February 5 via RCA. It is a follow-up to its predecessors “No Son of Mine” and “Shame Shame.”

In a press release, Grohl discusses the inspiration of the song, saying that it was inspired by his younger daughter asking him the question “Daddy, is there going to be a war?.”

“My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago,” Grohl stated. “I wrote “Waiting on a War” that day.” He continues to say “This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

The band will debut the song live for its first performance tonight on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Fellow bandmate Taylor Hawkins recently took part in a tribute to David Bowie, alongside Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jane’s Addiction’s Dave Navarro and bassist Chris Chaney.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz