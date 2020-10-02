Nandi Bushell Responds to Dave Grohl’s Most Recent Challenge by Writing a New Song “Rock and Grohl”

Home News Ariel King October 2nd, 2020 - 5:57 PM

Nandi Bushell and Dave Grohl’s ongoing drum battle continues as Bushell writes the new song “Rock and Grohl” for the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer. The song is in response to one that Grohl had written for Bushell, titled “Superhero Theme Song.” The ten-year-old prodigy takes on bass, guitar, drums and even the keyboard as she sings her song for Grohl, teasing that she will “go easy” on the veteran rocker.

“Mr. Grohl,” Bushell said in a Twitter post. “The song you wrote for me was truly, truly EPIC! You really are LEGENDARY! I wrote a song for you to say THANK YOU! It’s called ‘ROCK and GROHL, The EPIC Battle!’ I hope you love my song, as much as I love your song for me!”

Bushell shared a snippet of the song on the Twitter post, the Wonderkund donning a purple cape to lament her superhero status. Her hard-hitting drum beats and catchy tunes provide a decent challenge for Grohl, who had lost the first round of the drum battle. Bushell’s lyrics find her singing to Grohl about how wonderful of an experience it has been to have numerous challenges with each other.

Grohl responded to Bushell’s new song on Twitter, sharing the song and telling her the performance was epic. Grohl also shared that he’s beginning to prepare his next move in the ongoing drum battle.

“@Nandi_Bushell ….I’m down, BUT I’M NOT OUT,” Grohl wrote on Twitter. “Your epic song will definitely be hard to beat, but I think I know just what to do…”

The drum battle between the two first began after Bushell challenged Grohl to play Foo Fighter’s “Everlong,” the young drummer hitting each beat and note to perfection. Grohl responded by playing “Dead End Friends” from Them Crooked Vultures, Grohl’s side project with John Paul Jones of Led Zeppelin and Queen of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz