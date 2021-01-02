Foo Fighters Share Electric New Track “No Son Of Mine”

Home News Ariel King January 2nd, 2021 - 3:51 PM

Foo Fighters have shared the newest single off their upcoming album, “No Son Of Mine.” The rest of the band’s 10th studio album, Medicine At Midnight, is due to be released next month on February 5.

“This is the kind of song that just resides in all of us and if it makes sense at the time, we let it out,” Grohl said in a press statement. “Lyrically it’s meant to poke at the hypocrisy of self rites leaders, people that are guilty of committing the crimes they’re supposedly against…”

Foo Fighters drew influence from Queen’s song “Stone Cold Crazy” as well as from Motörhead and Metallica. The quick pace of the track brings in rough electric guitars and Dave Grohl’s grumbling vocals. A chorus falls in as the drums pick up their pace, bringing in a contrasting harmony to the single. The track maintains its energetic edge throughout its entire length, the rumble of the guitars humming underneath Grohl’s lyrics.

“It was almost exactly a year ago that we finished recording our ‘new’ record Medicine At Midnight, with a massive world tour planned that would have taken us around the glob celebrating our 25th anniversary as a band” Grohl wrote in a statement. “But, well….you know…. So we waited. And waited. And waited. Until we finally realized that our music is made to be heard, whether it’s in a festival field with 50,000 of our closet friends, or alone in your living room on a Saturday night with a stiff cocktail. So, the wait is over. As we say goodbye (fuck you) to 2020, and flip the calendar page to 2021, let’s ring in the new year with a new rocker, ‘No Son Of Mine.’ Pour a drink, turn it up, close your eyes and imagine that festival field blowing up to this. because it fucking will.”

Foo Fighters first announced their new album during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in November. Along with the album announcement, the band premiered their first single, “Shame Shame.” The album is currently available for pre-order, and will have vinyls sold in different colors. Prior to the album announcement, the band had been teasing it on social media.

Foo Fighters started 2020 with plans to embark on a Van Tour, which would have seen the band traveling to each city they had performed in during their first ever tour as a band in 1995. The plans for the tour were eventually canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being unable to tour, Foo Fighters have made appearances on virtual festivals, with the band participating for the Save Our Stages virtual festival to help raise money for independent music venues during the COVID-19 crisis. The Save Our Stages Act passed in Congress earlier this week, allowing independent venues to be funded for duration of the pandemic.

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz