Foo Fighters Announce Live Stream Show From The Roxy and Share New Video for “Shame Shame”

Foo Fighters have announced a new live stream performance from The Roxy in Hollywood, which will take place on November 14 at 5 p.m. PST. Tickets for the event will be available here, and ticket buyers will be able to watch the full stream for up to 48 hours following its initial release.

The group have also released a new music video for “Shame Shame,” which made its official premiere last Saturday on Saturday Night Live. This track will be featured on Foo Fighters’ upcoming studio album Medicine At Midnight, which is set for release on February 5, 2021,

“Shame Shame” was directed by Paola Kudacki and co-stars Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl and actress Sofia Boutella, who has worked with artists such as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown, Rihanna, Usher and Madonna. This black and white visual shows Groh climbing a desolate mountain with his guitar, before being greeted by Boutella at the top. The two performers then engage in some sensual choreography, as they dance against each other in a variety of close embraces, across the apocalyptic landscape. By the end of the video Grohl is shown digging a grave with his guitar, and jumping into the void.

This striking visual style blends in well with the song’s mishmash of genres, as they blend in elements of pop with its unique beat changes and chopped melodies during the verses, while the chorus remains distinctly Foo Fighters.

This blend of pop and Foo Fighters’ unique brand of alternative rock builds upon their 2017 record Concrete & Gold, which served as a departure from the band’s typical sound. This record was supported by the singles “The Line,” “Dirty Water” and “Make It Right” featuring pop star Justin Timberlake.

