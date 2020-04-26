Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here” on Saturday Night Live

Home News Ariel King April 26th, 2020 - 7:29 PM

Miley Cyrus surprised fans on April 25 by being Saturday Night Live’s musical guest. Introduced by SNL’s host for the evening, Brad Pitt, the singer gave her rendition of the Pink Floyd classic, “Wish You Were Here” and was accompanied by Andrew Watt on guitar.

Cyrus and Watt stuck close to the simplicity and beauty of the song, her raspy voice delivering the same enchanting sound which can be found in the original. Watt did not alter any of the original notes, Cyrus harmonizing with him during the final melody. The pair performed beside a fireplace which washed the backyard in a deep red glow while she and Watt remained socially distanced.

Cyrus is no stranger to covering classic songs. During her 2019 Glastonbury performance, which has been her most legendary performance to date, she gave fans her take on the Led Zeppelin classic, “Black Dog.” Cyrus has also done covers of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and Pink Floyd’s “Comfortably Numb,” her talent shining through each with “Wish You Were Here” being no exception.

Watt has recently recovered from COVID-19 and is currently donating his blood to help scientists use his antibodies for a potential vaccine. Last week’s SNL host, Tom Hanks, is doing the same. SNL kept with their recent theme of having guests deliver acoustic covers from classic rock songs, last week Coldplay’s Chris Martin played the Bob Dylan classic, “Shelter From the Storm.”

Cyrus will be working with Watt while he executive produces her upcoming album, the name and release date yet to be announced. Watt has previously worked with the likes of Ozzy Osbourne, Dua Lipa, Post Malone and more.