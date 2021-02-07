H.E.R. Performs “America The Beautiful” at 2021 Super Bowl

Home News Krista Marple February 7th, 2021 - 6:19 PM

Gabrielle Sarmiento Wilson, more commonly known as H.E.R., performed “America The Beautiful” tonight as a part of the opening act of the 2021 Super Bowl, where the Kansas City Chiefs are playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Prior to H.E.R.’s performance, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan sang the National Anthem.

When asked about the upcoming performance, H.E.R. stated, “Honestly, I am so excited to just be performing at the Super Bowl. It’s a huge stage and it doesn’t get any bigger, you know? But I think the goal, for me, is to make [the song] my own. I’m a huge fan of the different versions of ‘America The Beautiful,’ but I really want to bring some different elements in there…make it H.E.R.”

Such a surreal moment!!!! #SBLV Watch the @NFL Super Bowl LV Live visual album now & relive your favorite moments from my performance of America The Beautiful! https://t.co/aWcTSbZU8Z pic.twitter.com/JYtoHEX0Si — H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) February 8, 2021

H.E.R. also went on to elaborate on how important it is to her to be able to be doing something like this because of her background as well as the importance of the message it sends to other young Black women. “I think the No. 1 thing I think about a lot is the fact that I’m a young Black girl from the Bay area, that never imagined I would be on a stage like that. I think it’s a message to other young Black women that you can do it too.”

The Vallejo, California-bred singer songwriter recently released a new song titled “Fight For You” for the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah. The track won the 2021 Golden Globe nomination for Best Original Song.