The Weeknd Reached Deep Into His Discography for 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Grammy-winning artist The Weeknd was the halftime performer for the 2021 Super Bowl tonight. However, this year the stadium looked a little different during performance time compared to previous years.

Usually, there are plenty of fans in the stands to watch the highly anticipated performance but due to the coronavirus outbreak, fan attendance was incredibly limited for this year’s Super Bowl game. Tampa Bay hosted 25,000 fans along with 30,000 cardboard cutouts, making this the smallest attendance in Super Bowl History.

The Weeknd performed an electric medley of some of his more commonly known hits such as “Earned It,” “Can’t Feel My Face,” “The Hills,” and one of his more recent hits, “Blinding Lights.” The halftime performance encompassed a visual representation of the work that the Canadian singer has accomplished over the years. He began his performance surrounded by a colorful set that resembled the Las Vegas strip as he was dressed in all black with a red statement jacket.

Leading up to the performance, fans were suggesting that there might be a surprise guest performer alongside The Weeknd. Those rumors were shut down after The Weeknd said, “I’ve been reading a lot of rumors. There wasn’t any room to fit it in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance. So there’s no special guests, no.”

The Weeknd recently announced that he has rescheduled his tour dates for his The After Hours tour. The 104 date tour was originally set to happen in 2020 after the release of his most recent album After Hours. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak, he was forced to reschedule. The new dates are currently set to start on January 14, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat