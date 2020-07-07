Watch Miley Cyrus Sing “Help!” in an Empty Rose Bowl Stadium

Home News Drew Feinerman July 7th, 2020 - 2:11 PM

Pop icon Miley Cyrus recently took part in Global Citizen’s “Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” livestream event, singing The Beatles’ 1965 classic “Help!” from their album of the same name, according to Pasadena Now. The performance was streamed live from Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl Stadium on Saturday, June 27, in front of an empty audience.

Not only was Cyrus’ cover of the song reminiscent of the original while staying true to her own country style, but the production value of the stream put the performance over the top. The shots of Cyrus performing in an overwhelmingly empty stadium are both shocking and exciting, and Cyrus’ stage, the title of the song spelled out across the entire field with her on the dot of the exclamation point, is superbly grand. The song is a perfect fit for today’s circumstances, as well as the Global Goal mission of unity and togetherness.

Cyrus took to Twitter to express her feelings about performing the Beatles’ classic, writing, “For me, the magic of performing is sharing and celebrating music together… being surrounded by people and feeling their energy! During this time of COVID-19, we are coming together in a different way… we are uniting with the goal of ensuring EVERYONE has access to the solutions to end this pandemic.” Cyrus also recently performed on Saturday Night Live in April, covering Pink Floyd’s classic “Wish You Were Here.”

“Global Goal: Unite for Our Future” includes world leaders, corporates, and philanthropists all donating more than $1.5 billion in grants and $5.4 billion in loans for a total of more than $6.9 billion. All of the proceeds went directly to support COVID-19 relief and protect the most marginalized people from the pandemic’s impact.