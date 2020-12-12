Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron And Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins Form New Band Nighttime Boogie Association, Share Two New Singles “The Path We’re on” And “Long In The Tooth”

Home News Maia Anderson December 12th, 2020 - 6:48 PM

Soundgarden/Pearl Jam drummer Matt Cameron and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins have joined forces to create a new musical duo, Nighttime Boogie Association. The pair have also released two new songs, “Long In The Tooth,” and “The Path We’re On.”

Both songs were released as a deluxe single Dec. 11 through their own label, Keep It Trippy Records. Hawkins wrote the lyrics for “Long In The Tooth,” and Cameron wrote the music. The song features cameron on guitar, bass and drum machine and Hawkins on lead vocal, drum fills, percussion and keyboards. The song is a punchy, pointed song with punk-rock and ‘80s hair metal influences. It features layers of vocals and theatrical synthesizers.

Cameron wrote both the music and lyrics for “The Path We’re On,” and plays drums, guitar and lead vocals. Hawkins performs the drum intro, lead vocals and keyboards. The track also features Buzz Osborne and Steven McDonald from The Melvins on guitar and bass, respectively. The track is a progressive rock number accompanied by a ‘70s-themed, trippy visualizer. It is inspired by classic rock, with catchy electric guitar riffs and belting vocals.

Both songs were recorded, engineered and mixed in multiple locations. They were engineered by Toshi Kasai, John Lousteau, Nathan Yaccino, Matt Cameron and Oliver Roman.

The surviving members of Soundgarden recently performed at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle to pay tribute to Alice in Chains. They performed alongside Mastodon, Korn, Duff McKagan, Metallica, Mark Lanegan, Billy Corgan and Lily Cornell.

In September, Soundgarden and Brandi Carlile released versions of two classic Soundgarden songs, “Black Hole Sun,” and “Searching With My Good Eye Closed.” The songs were released as part of Record Store Day.

In May, Cameron teamed up with The Pretty Reckless frontwoman Taylor Momsen to release a cover of Soundgarden’s “Halfway There” from their 2012 album King Animal. Cameron has kept pretty busy this year, as he was recently recruited by music producer Toshi Kasai for an experimental project that “translates” drum beats into a medley of music using analog synthesizers. Soundgarden has also been involved in an ongoing legal battle with Vicky Cornell, widow of Chris Cornell, regarding unreleased recordings Chris had made prior to his death.

It was announced this week that the Foo Fighters will be one of the Osheaga Festival’s headliners in 2021. The band did a livestream performance at The Roxy in Hollywood last month following the release of their newest single, “Shame Shame,” which premiered on Saturday Night Live. The track will be featured on the band’s upcoming album, Medicine At Midnight, which is set to be released Feb. 5.

The Foo Fighters had planned to go on a 25th anniversary edition of their Van Tour, which had kicked off the band back in 1995, this year, but they had to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They participated in the Save Our Stages virtual festival in October and paid tribute to the late Tom Petty during a live stream concert for what would have been his 70th birthday.

Featured image: Alyssa Fried