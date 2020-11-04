Foo Fighters Appear to Be Teasing a New Album

Home News Aaron Grech November 4th, 2020 - 6:37 PM

Alternative rock band Foo Fighters appear to be teasing a new record after banners were spotted in Hollywood, California last week, near the intersection of Las Palmas and Hollywood Blvd. According to The PRP, the group completed the new record at the beginning of the year, but have been postponing its release due to COVID-19. The band have now also added a short teaser clip on social media, with the caption #LPX.

Their most recent record Concrete & Gold came out in 2017, where it was supported by the singles “The Line,” “Dirty Water” and “Make It Right” featuring pop star Justin Timberlake. This record was noted as a slight departure from the band’s signature sound, which added in newer pop elements.

“All in all, Foo Fighters managed to do the impossible on this album: create 11 old-school tracks that allow room for refreshing modern elements that fit the current landscape,” mxdwn reviewer Arnim Whisler explained. “Perhaps this will set a trend for the rest of the genre, warming up to the idea of blending musical generations now that it’s been done by one of rock and roll’s premiere bands.”

The band were forced to cancel the 25th anniversary edition of their Van Tour back in August and their appearance at the DC Jam Festival due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band took part in the Save Our Stages Fest this year, which also featured appearances from Rise Against, The Roots, Marshmello, Demi Lovato and Reba McEntire. Back in April, the group streamed their 2006 performance at Hyde Park, London, which featured appearances from members of Queen and the late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister.

