Foo Fighters Announce New Album Medicine At Midnight For February 2021 Release, Premiere First Single “Shame Shame” On Saturday Night Live

November 7th, 2020 - 10:49 PM

After a week of teasers, Foo Fighters have announced their new album, Medicine At Midnight, will be released on February 5, 2021. In addition to the album announcement, the band premiered their first single on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, with “Shame Shame” now available on all streaming services.

Foo Fighters provided more info about the album’s announcement on Twitter, revealing Medicine At Midnight‘s release date along with sharing the link for their new single.

Dave Chapelle hosted tonight’s Saturday Night Live, with Foo Fighters performing the show as their first song of the night. The band was accompanied by two backup singers, with Dave Grohl playing the sleuthing tune. “Shame Shame” displays Foo Fighter’s versatility, throwing into a slower tune as Grohl quietly sings the lyrics. The song takes on a hushed feeling, building up at the chorus before quickly quieting back down, waiting to bubble over once again.

Foo Fighters began teasing their album earlier this week with a video on Twitter using the hashtag “#LPX” to signify their tenth studio album, along with posters splattered throughout Los Angeles. The band also initially had plans earlier this year to go on a 25th anniversary edition of their Van Tour, which had kicked off the band back in 1995, however the plans were soon cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Last month, the band participated in the Save Our Stages virtual festival in order to help raise money for independent music venues. They also paid tribute to the late Tom Petty during a live stream concert for what would have been Petty’s 70th birthday.

Grohl recently appeared on Stevie Nicks’ new song “Show Them The Way,” providing drums for the iconic singer. Nicks referred to the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer as “one of the best drummers in the world.”

On social media, Grohl has also been embroiled in a drumming battle with ten-year-old prodigy Nandi Bushell, with Bushell currently in the lead. The challenge first began when Bushell challenged Grohl to play Everlong, with Bushell winning the first round. Grohl then wrote Bushell a song, titled “Superhero Theme Song.” Bushell then wrote her own song for Grohl, called “Rock and Grohl, The Epic Battle.”

