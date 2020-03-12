Producer Toshi Kasai Recruits Drummers Matt Cameron of Pearl Jam, Dale Crover of Melvins, Coady Willis of Big Business and More As Plan D and Announces Four-Part 12″ Series

Home News Aaron Grech March 12th, 2020 - 11:54 AM

Music producer Toshi Kasai, who is best known as a frequent collaborator of the rock band Melvins, will be teaming up with drummers Matt Cameron of alternative rock band Pearl Jam, Dale Crover of Melvins, Coady Willis of Big Business, Clem Burke who has worked with Blondie and Eurythmics, Paul Christensen of Qui, hepa.Titus, Troy Zeigler, who has worked with Serj Tankian and Joe Plummer, who has worked with Mister Heavenly and Cold War Kids.

Kasai will be bringing all of these drummers together for his upcoming project Plan D, which will be an experimental project wherein he “translates” drum beats into a medley of music, using analog synthesizers. This project will be released as a series of four 12″ releases, which are limited to only 300 hand-numbered copies. Each of the drummers listed will be featured on the first project SW, which is available for pre-order here. The following albums will be titled NE, SE, and NW.

The first track “Golden Voyage” is available now via SoundCloud. This eclectic new track takes in elements of rock, mixed in with synths reminiscent of an 8-bit era videogame, The drumming features various elements of rock, which blend in well with the synth sounds.

“Plan D is a musical demonstration built for Dimension, Duration, and Dynamics,” explains Toshi. “My long time desire became real and it’s even better than I planned because of the support from talented, experienced drummers. The unique and individual styles of drumming each tell a different story. It became an experimental, conceptual project. I directed their stories by writing notes on the synthesizer and triggering them by drum hits.”

Pearl Jam recently postponed their 2020 tour dates due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. The Melvins recently opened for experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle earlier in the year. Big Business released the album The Beat You Are last year.

SW

Golden Voyage

Stormy Sea

Distance and Duration

Landing, The Search Begins

Stumbling Through The Jungle

Whitewater

The Mystery of The Limestone Cave