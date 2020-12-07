Osheaga Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Foo Fighters, Cardi B and Post Malone

Home News Aaron Grech December 7th, 2020 - 3:51 PM

The Osheaga Festival in Montreal, Canada has announced the headliners for its 2021 lineup, which includes alternative rock band Foo Fighters, alongside rappers Cardi B and Post Malone. This event is scheduled to take place from July 30 to August 1 at the Parc Jean-Drapeau.

“We are aware that we are heading into uncertain times, and we have been working relentlessly behind the scenes to create the ideal circumstances for OSHEAGA to move ahead without a hitch,” Organizers said in a statement to Paste. “Of course, we will follow all COVID-19 guidelines (as they evolve) and continue to update the status should anything change, but we need to plan for the future, because there IS a light at the end of the tunnel!”

This year’s festival was set to include Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar as headliners, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will be Osheaga Festival’s 15th edition.

Foo Fighters will be releasing a new studio album Medicine At Midnight next February, which will contain the band’s latest single “Shame Shame.” The group held a live stream performance called Live From The Roxy! which was recorded at the legendary West Hollywood venue Roxy Theatre. This venue has held legendary performances from the likes of Frank Zappa, Bob Marley and The Ramones.

Post Malone recently appeared on the Big Sean single “Wolves,” which is on the studio album Detroit 2. The artist will be making an appearance at next year’s Rolling Loud Miami, which will also feature A$AP Rocky and Travis Scott.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz