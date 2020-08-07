Foo Fighters Announce Cancellation of Their 25th Anniversary Van Tour Due to Ongoing COVID-19 Concerns

Home News Bryan Boggiano August 7th, 2020 - 6:55 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

The Foo Fighters announced Friday that they cancelled their 25th anniversary Van Tour due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Their tour was scheduled to begin in October and run through December.

“Foo Fighters have canceled the Van Tour 2020,” the group said in a social media statement. “We look forward to seeing you all as soon as it is safe for everyone to do so.”

Important information about the Van Tour 2020. pic.twitter.com/E1E8AS0lx8 — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) August 7, 2020

The group also posted that refunds will be automatically honored and that ticket holders should reach out to where they purchased tickets if they need more information.

In February, the group announced that they would go on tour in April, following a similar path to their 1995 debut tour. In March, the group canceled the first leg of their tour and later rescheduled dates. In March, frontman Dave Grohl posted a statement to social media, saying, “The SECOND we are given the go ahead, we’ll come tear s*** up like we always do. Promise. Now go wash your hands.”

In April, the group’s DC Jam Festival, which was scheduled to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the group’s debut album, was canceled. The cancellations come after Grohl revealed that the group’s upcoming album is finished.

Since March, several acts cancelled their tours and most festivals have been cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Coachella and Stagecoach were delayed until October before ultimately getting cancelled. SXSW and Ultra Music Festival were cancelled in March. That same month Slipknot announced postponed dates before ultimately cancelling their tour. Green Day, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Iver, The Lumineers, Korn and Faith No More either had to cancel dates or cancel their entire tour schedules.