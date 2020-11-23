HAIM Says They’ve Written Over 100 Songs During Quarantine But Only Completed Five

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 11:11 PM

Indie trio HAIM will be making an appearance on an upcoming installment of the BBC radio show and podcast Music Life, which was hosted by Tune-Yards‘ Merrill Garbus. During the interview they reveal what they’ve been working on recently and discuss how they’ve reportedly written over 100 songs during the quarantine, but have only completed five. The interview will be available here after it is first broadcast.

“I feel like I write songs all day,” Este Haim said. “Including the songs I make up in my kitchen, then I have over 100.”

They also gave an update on how they were handling the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was our personal experience and how we were dealing with chronic illness, the death of a friend, or just kind of being on the road in general and feeling like you may or may not have a place in your friend group any more,” Eiste elaborated.

It’s been a busy year for the band, who released their latest studio album Women In Music Pt. III back in June. This recorded included “Man From The Magazine,” “I Know Alone,” “The Steps,” “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m In It” and the Rostam Batmanglij-co-written “Don’t Wanna,” Academy-award winning director Paul Thomas Anderson directed the music videos for all of these songs with the exception of “I Know Alone” and “Don’t Wanna.” Their most recent single “Feel The Thunder” came out earlier this month and is set to be included on the soundtrack for the animated movie The Croods: A New Age.

Haim appeared in Thundercats’ “Dragonball Durag” music video in back in February, while in 2019 they covered Robyn’s 1990s classic “Show Me Love” and Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna