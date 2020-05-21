HAIM Releases New Song “Don’t Wanna” Co-Written with Rostam Batmanglij

Home News Drew Feinerman May 21st, 2020 - 3:37 PM

San Fransisco based pop rock band HAIM just released a new single, “Don’t Wanna,” another single from the band’s upcoming album Women In Music Pt. III. The band has also released “Summer Girl,” “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah,” “The Steps” and “I Know Alone,” all of which are expected to be a part of the new album, which will be released June 26th.

“Don’t Wanna” is upbeat and vibrant, and features some funky elements through the guitar and bass riffs. The vocals are comforting and add to the playfulness of the song, while the instrumentation is simple enough to let the vocals shine while embellishing the playful vibe of the song. The lyrics call for a chance of redemption, as both the singer and her lover have made some mistakes, but the singer pleads, “I don’t wanna give up on you / I don’t wanna don’t wanna don’t wanna have to.” The harmonies and backup singing between the band members is contagious, and is the cherry on top for an all around fun song.

The song was co-written by Rostam Batmanglij, multi-instrumentalist, producer and songwriter of bands Discovery and formerly Vampire Weekend. Batmanglij has worked with a wide variety of artists from many different genres, including Kid Cudi, Charli XCX, and Hamilton Leithauser.

Women In Music Pt. III will be the band’s third studio album since their debut in 2013, and the most recent since their 2017 album Something To Tell You. The album was received positively among fans and critics, and Mxdwn’s Ilana Tel-Oren described the album as a focus of “relationships and love while the sounds remain true to HAIM’s upbringing, featuring ’70s inspired guitar solos and ’80s pop and R&B welded into today’s pop scene.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna