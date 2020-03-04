HAIM’s Morning Routine Takes a Turn in New Video for “The Steps”

Home News Aaron Grech March 4th, 2020 - 10:03 AM

The indie rock band HAIM have released another music video from their forthcoming album Women In Music Pt. III, which is set to be released via Columbia Records on April 24th. This latest video and track are titled “The Steps,” which was written by the Haim sisters alongside longtime collaborators Ariel Rechsthaid and Rostam Batmanglij.

The music video for “The Steps” was directed by longtime collaborator and acclaimed film director Paul Thomas Anderson and Danielle Haim. This visual shows the sisters waking up and interrupting their morning routine by putting lipstick on their mirrors, throwing clothes around their rooms and jumping into a dirty pool.

The track’s instrumental is filled with catchy electric guitar hooks giving a slight country inspired twang, and twlve-string acoustic guitars, complemented by Danielle Haim’s vocals. The lyrics themes discuss their struggles to remain independent while attempting to maintain a relationship with their partner.

Anderson has worked extensively with the group, directing HAIM’s short film “Valentine,” and the music videos for “Little Of Your Love,” “Now I’m In It” and “Hallelujah.” The latter two tracks will be featured on this forthcoming album, and serve as the final tree songs for the project. The group recently discussed the meaning on the album’s title in a press release.

“I liked it because we are literally women in music and we always get written about that way, so it seemed cool to make it our own and control the narrative,” Alana Haim explained. “It made me think about some of our experiences more.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna