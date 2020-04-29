HAIM Releases Video for New Song “I Know Alone” and Announce June 2020 Release Date for Women In Music Pt. III

Home News Aaron Grech April 29th, 2020 - 11:08 AM

HAIM have released a new music video and track titled “I Know Alone,” which will be featured on their upcoming album Women In Music Pt. III. This upcoming project was originally intended to be released this month, however the new date has been pushed back to June 26th due to the COVID-19 quarantine.

The visual for “I Know Alone,” shows the three Haim sisters dancing in a basketball court, and was directed by Jake Schreier. Francis and the Lights helped the sisters choreograph the dance for this video. The track is a somber indie pop track, with a rhythmic beat, a deep bassline and assorted synths blending the realms of alternative pop and dance.

“I think the song, for me, and when we were writing it, it was almost like finding comfort in being alone and having your routine when you are alone,” Danielle Haim said in a press statement. “And it’s so weird that we wrote this such a long time ago and it resembles what’s going on today. But for me, when I just want to be left alone, I find comfort in my every day routine. And it almost feels like that’s what’s comforting to me. And that’s what we wanted the song to sound like, eerie but has a beat that you can dance to.”

HAIM had previously released a music video for “The Steps,” which saw the trio undergo their morning routine in a comedic manner. The trio had previously appeared in the music video for Thundercat’s “Dragonball Durag” alongside comedian Quinta Brunson and pop performer Kali Uchis.

They released a song titled “Hallelujah” last November, which was directed by Oscar winning filmmaker and frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson. They also performed covers of Robyn’s “Show Me Love” and Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will” during the last year.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna