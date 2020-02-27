Thundercat Tries (and Almost Succeeds) at Seducing Comedian Quinta Brunson, Kali Uchis and HAIM in New Video for “Dragonball Durag”

Home News Aaron Grech February 27th, 2020 - 10:03 AM

Genre defying bassist Thundercat, aka Stephen Bruner, has released a new music video for his song “Dragonball Durag,” which will be featured on his upcoming studio album It Is What It Is. This latest video is directed by comedian and frequent Brainfeeder collaborator Zack Fox and features cameo appearances from HAIM, Kali Uchis and comedian Quinta Brunson.

“Dragonball Durag,” stars the bassist wearing the titular head wear, a Disney collared shirt and anime shorts, complete with a Gucci belt as he attempts to seduce Quinta Bronson in a park, Kali Uchis outside her home and HAIM, while the’re walking into a building, all unsuccessfully. His shenanigans slightly work on Este Haim, until her bandmates prevent her from going with him. This music video matches the absurd tone set by the song’s lyrics, referencing various aspects of “nerd” culture such as comic books.

“The durag is a superpower, to turn your swag on… it does something, it changes you,” the bassist said in a press release. “If you have one in the wardrobe, think about wearing it tonight, and it may pop off because you never know what’s going to happen.”

This upcoming project will host a plethora of guest appearances from Fox, Steve Lacy, Ty Dolla $ign, Childish Gambino, Lil B, Kamasi Washington, BADBADNOTGOOD and Louis Cole. Lacy appeared in the first single from the project titled “Black Qualls”,” which will have a different studio album version including the rapper Childish Gambino.

Thundercat will be setting off on a major tour this spring, which is set to begin in Vancouver British, Columbia, and end in Dallas, Texas.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela