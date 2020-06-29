Haim Race Through The Forum’s Parking Lot In New Video for “Don’t Wanna”

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 5:10 PM

Sister indie rock trio Haim have released a music video for “Don’t Wanna” a track co-written by influential Vampire Weekend member Rostam Batmanglij from their latest studio album release Women In Music Pt. III. This latest music video was directed by Jake Schreier, who directed the group’s previous music video “I Know Alone.”

“Don’t Wanna” was filmed at The Forum in Inglewood, California, a stadium-sized concert venue, which was once home to the Lakers and Kings before their move to the Staples Center. This video sees the three sisters walking through the venue’s parking lot, gradually picking up their pace into a jog, with Este Haim going as far as driving a vintage orange Porsche to beat out her sisters.

This latest song was the sixth single by the group, following the aforementioned “I Know Alone,” “Now I’m In It,” “Hallelujah,” “The Steps” and “Summer Girl.” Academy Award-winning director Paul Thomas Anderson directed many of the group’s music videos for this latest release and was also responsible for the album’s cover.

Batmanglij produced this album alongside Daniell Haim and Ariel Rechtshaid, who worked on Haim’s 2013 release Days Are Gone and their 2017 album Something To Tell You,which also featured Batmanglij. The group’s lyrical direction became more personal with this record, while also retaining a new found confidence.

“The whole mantra of this record is about being fearless and not holding yourself back,” Alana Haim explained in an interview with NME.”I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going. ‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop,’ and with this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going.'”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna