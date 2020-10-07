Danielle Haim Sings “Man From The Magazine” While Taking Orders at Canter’s Deli in HAIM’s New Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Video

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 6:05 PM

Indie rock outfit HAIM are back with a music video for “Man From The Magazine,” off their latest album release Women In Music Pt. III. This latest music video was directed by Academy Award-winner and frequent collaborator Paul Thomas Anderson and shot at Canter’s Deli in Los Angeles.

“Man From The Magazine” shows Danielle Haim singing the track, while remaining aloof behind the counter as customers begin their orders at the deli. This setting fits in perfectly with the themes of the song, as Canter’s Deli was the first place the band held a concert, while the lyrics discuss the group’s hardworking past. The track is relatively simple as Danielle Haim gracefully sings atop an acoustic guitar instrumental.

“This video was filmed the day we shot the cover for ‘WIMPIII’ at Canter’s Deli in Hollywood,” the band shared in a press release, “Paul came up with the idea after hearing the whole record and we both felt strongly that this song in particular needed a visual, so Danielle put on a mic and sang it live in the middle of the deli.”

This latest single follows “I Know Alone,” “The Steps,” “Hallelujah,” “Now I’m In It” and the Rostam Batmanglij-co-written “Don’t Wanna,” All of these videos, with the exception of “Don’t Wanna” and “I Know Alone,” were directed by Anderson.

The group has also been noteworthy outside of their studio releases, teaming up with Thundercat for the “Dragonball Durag” music video in February. Back in 2019 the group took on a couple of covers, performing renditions of Robyn’s 1990s classic “She Me Love” and Leonard Cohen’s “If It Be Your Will.”

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna