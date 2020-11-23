Devin Townsend Announces A Very Devy Christmas Live Stream and Shares New Version of “Silent Night”

Home News Aaron Grech November 23rd, 2020 - 3:36 PM

Progressive metal act Devin Townsend has announced a new live stream called A Very Devy Christmas, which will take place on December 23, with tickets available here. This upcoming quarantine performance will be in the same vein as his acoustic shows, the most recent of which kicked off in 2019. Townsend has also debuted a new Christmas cover of “Silent Night,” along with a trailer for the new quarantine stream.

Townsend’s “Silent Night” opens up as a straight ahead Christmas cover, with Townsend utilizing soothing vocals, jolly ambiance and a dreamy acoustic guitar melody, which soon warps into something different. The track then shapes itself into an explosion of heavier instrumentals, showcasing Townsend’s louder, more experimental side during the end of its runtime.

Townsend has held numerous Quarantine concerts via live stream this year, with one being an all-request show, and the other three supporting the North Shore University Hospital in New York State, the NHS in the UK and the Vancouver General Hospital respectively. His first live stream Quarantine concert was able to raise a total of $45,000 for the hospital.

“Hey all, as this year grinds to a chaotic close, I think it would be nice to do a more chilled out show for the holidays,” Townsend stated in the YouTube trailer for the stream. “If any of you caught the acoustic tours I had been doing over the past few years, I would like to do something like that for this stream… it has been five Quarantine concerts so far this year, and I’m wanting to bring this one back to the vibe of the first few.”

It’s been a busy year for Townsend, who released the electro-pop single “Precious Sardine” last week and a new ambient album called Puzzle, which is set to have an accompanying graphic novel and film. This new album follows his three ambient guitar recordings from earlier in the year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat