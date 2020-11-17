Devin Townsend Shares Video for New Electro-Pop Influenced Quarantine Single “Precious Sardine”

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 1:27 PM

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend has shared a new music video for “Precious Sardine,” which is part of his expansive Quarantine project, which he launched at the beginning of this year. This track features drums from Morgan Agren, along with backing vocals by Aman Khosla and Tanya Ghosh.

Unlike Townsend’s better known works, “Precious Sardine” is an electronic styled pop song, relying heavily on melodic synths and electronic instrumentals as opposed to guitar chords and heavy breakdowns. The track has organic drums that switch between quick breaks and dance-oriented rhythmic inflections, while the instrumental goes through various electronic dance influences from pop, to rave to experimental. Townsend has an accompanying video for this track, where he dances around in a dorky manner in front of some shrubs.

While Townsend’s Quarantine project features an extensive array of music such as a cover of the Venga Boys “We Like To Party” featuring Anneke Van Giersebergen and Ché Aimee Dorval, it also includes podcasts, where he discussed some of projects such as Strapping Young Lad’s The New Black, Synchestra, Devlab and The Hummer.

Townsend also released the live album Order Of Magnitude– Empath Live Volume 1,which is based off the tour in support of his 2019 album Empath. He will be releasing a new ambient album called Puzzle, which will possibly be released under a new name and have an accompanying film and graphic novel. This album follows his three ambient guitar recordings from earlier this year. He previously announced an album in May.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat