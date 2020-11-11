Devin Townsend Says Upcoming Album Puzzle Could Have a Different Final Title and Will Have Accompanying Graphic Novel and Film

Home News Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 9:41 PM

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend revealed that he was working on a new ambient album called Puzzle back in October, however the artist has now tweeted that the record could have a different title. Townsend followed up that announcement with several more tweets, where he discussed the record and his plans to accompany it with a graphic novel and film.

‘Puzzle’, ‘The Puzzle’ or ‘Puzl’ ? — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

…Does anyone know a good graphic novelist? — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

It will have an accompanying film and graphic novel, its wonderful and just basically a bunch of interesting, transient, floaty wank. =) — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

The performer compared the upcoming record to Devlab, his 2004 studio album which served as his first official ambient project. The artist discussed the making of that record, Synchestra and The Hummer during a podcast earlier this year.

Puzzle is kind of like an elaborate and much more chilled out Devlab. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

Townsend described the record as “limited appeal, song wise” and added that he wanted crazy abstract art and film to accompany the project, which he is working on alongside other music. He also explained that the album will have collaborators specifically chosen for the record.

Its of limited appeal, song wise, but Im loving it and am enjoying creating freely for the first time in a long while. Cheers to all involved. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

Its got a bunch of wonderful people who know how to listen involved as well… — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

Anyways…theres my description of it. Album number ??? and im just as into this as any of the others, but its in the way of actual ‘songs’ it seems, so it needs a purge. Plus it wants crazy abstract art and a film, so… yeah. Thats what it’ll be. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) November 11, 2020

The upcoming record has a tentative release date for this spring and is set to follow his latest live album Order Of Magnitude– Empath Live Volume 1. This record is based off the tour in support of his 2019 album Empath, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puzzle is just one of many ambient works Townsend has put out during the span of a year, as he released three separate recordings of improvisational ambient guitar music during the summer. This work was in addition to his expansive Quarantine Project, his numerous charity streams to raise money for hospitals during the pandemic, his aforementioned podcast and another album he announced back in May.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat