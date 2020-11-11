 Devin Townsend Says Upcoming Album Puzzle Could Have a Different Final Title and Will Have Accompanying Graphic Novel and Film - mxdwn Music

November 11th, 2020 - 9:41 PM

Devin Townsend Says Upcoming Album Puzzle Could Have a Different Final Title and Will Have Accompanying Graphic Novel and Film

Progressive metal performer Devin Townsend revealed that he was working on a new ambient album called Puzzle back in October, however the artist has now tweeted that the record could have a different title. Townsend followed up that announcement with several more tweets, where he discussed the record and his plans to accompany it with a graphic novel and film.

The performer compared the upcoming record to Devlab, his 2004 studio album which served as his first official ambient project. The artist discussed the making of that record, Synchestra and The Hummer during a podcast earlier this year.

Townsend described the record as “limited appeal, song wise” and added that he wanted crazy abstract art and film to accompany the project, which he is working on alongside other music. He also explained that the album will have collaborators specifically chosen for the record.

The upcoming record has a tentative release date for this spring and is set to follow his latest live album Order Of Magnitude– Empath Live Volume 1. This record is based off the tour in support of his 2019 album Empath, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puzzle is just one of many ambient works Townsend has put out during the span of a year, as he released three separate recordings of improvisational ambient guitar music during the summer. This work was in addition to his expansive Quarantine Project, his numerous charity streams to raise money for hospitals during the pandemic, his aforementioned podcast and another album he announced back in May.

