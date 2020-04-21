Devin Townsend Raises $45,000 In First Live Stream Quarantine Concert

Home News Drew Feinerman April 21st, 2020 - 3:50 PM

Canadian songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Devin Townsend has been very busy throughout the period of quarantine, including his launching of a series of virtual concerts in an effort to raise money to help fight the pandemic. His first performance was this past weekend on April 18th, and Townsend announced today that $45,000 were raised from the proceeds from the first show, according to The PRP.

Townsend also announced that 100% of the proceeds from his performance has been donated to the Vancouver General Hospital. He has stated that the next concert will take place this coming Saturday, April 25th, and the proceeds this time will all be donated to the National Health Services in the UK, and the final concert the following Saturday will raise money for the the New York Hospital.

Townsend’s first quarantine concert saw the artist performing a variety of his songs throughout his musical career, including variety of songs from throughout his career including “Kingdom,” “Supercrush,” “Why?” and “Love?,”a track which was originally performed by his group Strapping Young Lad.

In addition to the concert series, Townsend has launched a podcast series, new mixes, never before seen music videos, fresh song covers, and new tracks such as “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster” and “Heavy Factions,” all of which are part of his Quarantine Project designed to provide his fans with entertainment throughout the pandemic.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat