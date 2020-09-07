Devin Townsend Announces Upcoming Quarantine Concert in October Will Be All-Request with Songs Rarely or Never Played Live

Home News Aaron Grech September 7th, 2020 - 6:53 PM

Prolific prog metal performer Devin Townsend announced another quarantine live streamed concert, which is set to take place at the end of October. This upcoming performance will be a special treat for fans, as it will be by request and will be composed of songs that he has never played live, or have been rarely played live. Townsend is taking requests in the replies of his tweets and announced that he will be making a poll for fans to vote on these songs.

“Its going to be another ‘by request’ but this time, of songs Ive never or rarely played live… throw me some suggestions here then Ill make a list of them all and we’ll do a poll…Cool?” Townsend stated.

Its going to be another ‘by request’ but this time, of songs Ive never or rarely played live… throw me some suggestions here then Ill make a list of them all and we’ll do a poll…Cool? aaaaaand…go =) — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) September 7, 2020

This will be his fourth concert during the quarantine and his first one since May. His most recent event was set up to benefit the North Shore Hospital in New York state, while the two previous ones were made to support the Vancouver General Hospital and the United Kingdom’s National Health Service.

Townsend has been keeping busy as always and will be releasing a new live album Order of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1 on October 23. These recordings were made during the midst of his fall 2019 tour in support of his latest studio album Empath.

He recently held anothjer episode of his podcast, where he discussed the making of Synchestra, Devlab and The Hummer. The performer recently teased the upcoming concert album and film with a live recording of his song “Genesis.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat