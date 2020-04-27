Watch Devin Townsend’s Second Quarantine Concert Raising Money for the UK’s National Health Service

Home News Aaron Grech April 27th, 2020 - 11:13 AM

Heavy metal performer Devin Townsend raised $45,000 in support of the Vancouver General Hospital during his first quarantine concert a couple of weeks ago. Townsend has now followed up that performance with another virtual benefit, this time in support of the UK’s National Health Service (NHS). This latest benefit has raised $81,000 in support of the NHS, while Townsend announced yet another benefit, which will take place next week.

The performer uploaded a corrected audio version of the stream on his YouTube, to address some of the quality issues the livestream had. He also announced that an audio download of the performance will be available.

“Ah, the ‘out of synch’ thing that happened in the live stream was super disheartening… =/ but here it is ‘synched up’ after the fact with just a stereo board mix,” Townsend wrote in the YouTube description. “Thanks for participating, at last count, it looks like this concert has raised about 81,000 USD for the NHS in the UK. One more concert next week, then I can think about some other things.”

He opened up the performance with “Storm” a track originally featured on his sixth studio album Accelerated Evolution, and wrapped up the show with “Kingdom,” a track from the album Physicist. Towensend also performed the Strapping Young Lad song “Almost Again,” which served as the third time he has performed the song in public. Strapping Young Lad was a heavy metal outfit fronted by Townsend, which disbanded in 2007, however Townsend has performed songs from the outfit in recent years.

The artist’s Quarantine project has included a large amount of content, including a podcast series, new mixes, never before seen music videos, fresh song covers, and new tracks such as “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster” and “Heavy Factions.”

Check out the setlist below:

1:34 – Storm

6:07 – Hyperdrive

10:01 – Almost Again (Live for the third time ever)

13:39 – Stormbending

19:24 – ZTO

21:20 – March of the Poozers

27:08 – Bastard

37:05 – Genesis

46:20 – Kingdom

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat