Watch Devin Townsend Perform First Quarantine Concert

Home News Aaron Grech April 20th, 2020 - 5:35 PM

Heavy metal performer Devin Townsend has held his first Quarantine concert via livestream, which served as a benefit for the Vancouver Hospital Association and workers on the front lines who are battling the coronavirus pandemic. The performer played through a variety of songs from throughout his career including “Supercrush,” “Why?” and “Love?,”a track which was originally performed by his group Strapping Young Lad.

Townsend opened the concert with his song “Kingdom,” which was originally featured on his 2000 studio album Physicist, and wrapped up the show with “Vampira” a song originally featured on Synchestra. He explained that he uploaded the concert on YouTube after it had emerged online, and that he chose to do so to give fans a higher quality version of the performance.

“Here’s the stream from the first concert yesterday… (for some reason, the quality is blurry, I’ll try to solve that) The concert has appeared online (as expected) so I figured I may as well just post a decent quality one here, but ALL proceeds are for frontline workers, so I hope you understand. I think we’re looking at a substantial amount of revenue raised for the hospital foundation on this one (edit: over 45.000 USD!!!), so cheers to you all,” Townsend wrote in the YouTube description for the video.

The performer has announced another livestream, this time to support the National Health Services in the UK, which is set to have an entirely different setlist. The show will take place at 12 p.m. PST, and top donors for the event will receive merchandise. Merch will also be given out to donors at random. Tickets are available here.

Townsend has released a plethora of content for his latest Quarantine series, which has included a podcast, new mixes, music videos, song covers, and new tracks such as “Quarantine,” “Good Morning!,” “Stampy’s Blaster” and “Heavy Factions.”

Setlist:

2:40 – Kingdom

7:52 – Juular

11:52 – Supercrush

17:46 – Love?

24:06 – Why?

29:35 – Deadhead

37:57 – Ih-Ah

42:30 – Vampira

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat